Milly Fall 2017 Collection: Perfect For Kerry Washington & Selena Gomez

REX/Shutterstock

We’re obsessed with the Milly Fall 2017 collection and there were so many amazing looks on the runway at the NYFW show on Feb. 10th. What did you guys think of the amazing runway show?

The Milly Fall 2017 collection, designed by Michelle Smith, was stunning as always, and there were so many different looks. If there’s one thing for sure there was a ton of menswear looks on the runway mixed with little feminine touches. How perfect would Kerry Washington, 40, and Selena Gomez, 24, look in the collection?

The Fall/Winter 2017 collection is called, ‘Fractured,’ and Milly explained how the collection came about, “During the time I was designing this collection, the world changed dramatically. The elections left me feeling defeated, especially as a woman. I now feel like I have to fight hard for all sorts of rights I once took for granted. Normally an optimist, I feel uncertain about the future. I struggled for a while to find the right mood and look for this collection. All the while it was right in front of me.”

She continued, saying what the collection is all about, “The truth about how many women feel right now but feeling fractured doesn’t signify weakness. There is strength in acknowledging the fractures. Feeling them. Not being afraid of them. Addressing them. That is when the mending can begin. There is tremendous beauty in the fractures, the honesty and the mending.”

We were so touched by what Michelle said, because we’ve all been feeling the same way. So, once we found out that the collection was named ‘Fractured’ for a reason, that’s when we understood all the cutouts and slits in all of her gorgeous silk dresses. It also explained the menswear vibe of the collection, saying women and men are equal.

How amazing is Milly’s Fall 2017 collection?

