After being largely MIA from her First Lady duties, Melania Trump spent time with the Japanese Prime Minister’s wife, Akie Abe. To celebrate their visit, Melania pulled out all the stops in a gorgeous white ensemble. We love this look!

White House, white dress! Melania Trump, 44, stunned in a snow white Michael Kors dress to honor the occasion of her first state visit as first lady on February 11. While her husband, President Donald Trump, 70, met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Melania entertained his wife, Akie Abe. The two women spent a lovely day together in Palm Beach, Florida taking in the Morikami Museum and Japanese Garden. She looked gorgeous, too!

The first lady looked elegant in her Michael Kors dress as she toured her around the beautiful Florida town, where her family owns the Mar-a-Lago resort compound. This was Melania’s first public appearance as first lady (kind of weird since it’s almost been a month since the inauguration), and she made sure to look the part. The beautiful white dress was midi length and demure, paired with a cropped black cardigan and black sunglasses. Her highlighted hair was coifed perfectly!

“Both our countries histories and cultures are steeped in the nurture and nature of gardening,” Melania said in a statement about her day spent with Mrs. Abe. “Having knowledge of different cultures and customs is a wonderful way to learn and to explore. Gardening teaches us the fundamentals in care and the evolution of living things, all while inspiring us to nurture our minds and to relax and strengthen our bodies. I hope that together Mrs. Abe and I can continue to inspire our youth to enjoy the beauty around them and to restore their minds in the peacefulness of their surroundings.”

