Blonde is back! Kanye West dies his hair blonde again just before the debut of Yeezy Season 5 and you’ve just got to see his new do!

Check out Kanye West rocking the blonde! The 38 year-old rapper debuted his new hair the just before he reveals Yeezy Season 5 collection on Feb. 15. Could this be an indication of what to expect at the fashion show? You just never know with Kanye.

For this season’s show Kanye chose Chelsea Piers 59 Studios for his venue. He previously held shows at Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island to mixed success. The Roosevelt Island show in Sept. 2016 was widely regarded as disaster both for its’ far off location as well as several models passing out. Yikes! The show also started well over a hour late. Some models had to sit down after standing in the blazing sun for so many hours and others even removed their uncomfortable heels. The shoes on other models simply fell apart. That is not good!

The Madison Square Garden show in Feb. 2016 was quite an affair because the rapper showed off his new collection and debuted songs from his The Life of Pablo album for the first time. It was definite a major event in both the fashion and music spheres.

When it comes to this upcoming show though, Kanye has definitely gotten to work. “He’s been trying to not take as many meetings,” a source told Page Six. Still Kanye has been careful not to overwork himself after his hospitalization last year for sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion, which definitely gave everyone a scare. “He was trying to put less stuff on his schedule and be a little bit more restful,” the source said. We’re relieved to hear it!

