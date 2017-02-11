JK Rowling & Piers Morgan In Wild Twitter Feud After She Slams Him As Trump’s Toady

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan went head to head on Twitter, over of course, Donald Trump! Click inside to see just how heated their feud got!

This isn’t good! J.K. Rowling, 51, is known for her active presence on social media. So when Piers Morgan, 51, made some comments about politics and Donald Trump, 70, she didn’t hesitate to show her distaste! It all started on Feb. 11, when the Harry Potter author retweeted a video of the commentator appearing on an episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.

The clip showed Piers being told to “f**k off” for claiming the president’s controversial travel ban against immigrants in predominantly Muslim countries was not a “Muslim ban.” “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” the author tweeted.

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade.

You lost, so suck it up Dolores. https://t.co/RFQkyJWxZ5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Unexpectedly, Piers was alerted to her tweet and decided to fire back. “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” he said, sparking a war of words between the two. But that didn’t hurt J.K.’s feelings. Instead, she hit back even harder, saying: “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullsh– on live TV?”

The Twitter feud continued with J.K. asking Piers if he wanted to create fake pics “of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position.” Her sneaky comment was in reference to Piers’ 2004 incident, in which he was fired from the Daily Mirror for publishing fabricated photos of British soldiers torturing an Iraqi prisoner. Ouch! Growing more and more heated, J.K. concluded the feud with one final line. “The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it’s so delicious to see him told to f**k off,” she tweeted. Ohh, burn!

Piers isn’t the only one to have felt J.K. Rowlings’ wrath. The acclaimed author has gained a reputation for clapping back at any and every troll or hater who has said something racist or offensive on line. So watch what you tweet because the J.K. Twitter patrol doesn’t miss a thing.

