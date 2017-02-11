JK Rowling & Piers Morgan In Wild Twitter Feud After She Slams Him As Trump’s Toady

Yikes! J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan went head to head on Twitter, over of course, Donald Trump! Click inside to see just how heated their feud got!
This isn’t good! J.K. Rowling, 51, is known for her active presence on social media. So when Piers Morgan, 51, made some comments about politics and Donald Trump, 70, she didn’t hesitate to show her distaste! It all started on Feb. 11, when the Harry Potter author retweeted a video of the commentator appearing on an episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.
The clip showed Piers being told to “f**k off” for claiming the president’s controversial travel ban against immigrants in predominantly Muslim countries was not a “Muslim ban.” “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined,” the author tweeted.
Unexpectedly, Piers was alerted to her tweet and decided to fire back. “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” he said, sparking a war of words between the two. But that didn’t hurt J.K.’s feelings. Instead, she hit back even harder, saying: “Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullsh– on live TV?”
The Twitter feud continued with J.K. asking Piers if he wanted to create fake pics “of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position.” Her sneaky comment was in reference to Piers’ 2004 incident, in which he was fired from the Daily Mirror for publishing fabricated photos of British soldiers torturing an Iraqi prisoner. Ouch! Growing more and more heated, J.K. concluded the feud with one final line. “The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it’s so delicious to see him told to f**k off,” she tweeted. Ohh, burn!
The Biggest Celebrity Feuds — Pics
Piers isn’t the only one to have felt J.K. Rowlings’ wrath. The acclaimed author has gained a reputation for clapping back at any and every troll or hater who has said something racist or offensive on line. So watch what you tweet because the J.K. Twitter patrol doesn’t miss a thing.
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of J.K. Rowling and Piers’ Twitter feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP