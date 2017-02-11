Jennifer Lopez’s Cryptic Message About ‘Loving With All Your Heart’: Missing Drake?

Is someone missing their ex? Jennifer Lopez posted a very mysterious message about giving and receiving love on Instagram, and while it was adorbs, we have a feeling it may be about her former beau. See the sweet — and cryptic — message here!

“There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, comma with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.” How precious! That’s the quote Jennifer Lopez, 47, uploaded to Instagram on February 10, simply captioned with a heart emoji. But what’s the occasion for posting such a lovey-dovey quote? It seemed to come out of the blue, and was sandwiched between videos from her Las Vegas residency show. Hmm…

It’s a powerful message, and one that may be referencing her relationship with Drake, 30, which seems to be coming to an end. After getting hot and heavy for a couple months, the duo’s romance is “cooling off,” according to new reports. Hey, it happens! From the quote, it seems like she’s saying that she has no regrets about their relationship; it fulfilled her to love someone else. Aww!

❤️ A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

It’s totally natural after a breakup to miss your ex, as well all know. Even if JLo and Drake didn’t work out, she could still be thinking about him and posting a cryptic message on social media; even the best of us have done that before! And this may not be JLo’s first time. She posted several sexy pics of her insane body in her Las Vegas residency costumes on Instagram on February 9, right after reports surfaced of her Drake split! Legs, boobs, and selfies, oh my!

While reports have alleged that Drake’s thinking about wooing his ex Rihanna, 29, again after his split with JLo, we have a feeling that he’ll reconsider that after seeing her pics. Just look at her!

