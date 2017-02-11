Here’s How Models Had Glowing Skin During A Blizzard At New York Fashion Week

Courtesy of Erin Fetherston

On the first day of Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week, New York City was struck with a massive blizzard. Despite the snowy sidewalks, models rocked the runway with glowing, hydrated skin.

New York winters are brutal. When New York Fashion Week comes in February, skin is raw, red and dry from the harsh wind and cold temperatures.

Models spend HOURS backstage getting their hair, makeup and nails done, but it’s all about the SKINCARE for glowing skin, a look we saw at Erin Fetherston’s show on February 9.

Skyn Iceland helped out the models and their stressed skin before the show. Here was the exact prep!

STEP 1: CLEANSE Glacial Cleansing Cloths for Eyes Glacial Cleansing Cloths

STEP 2: MINIMIZE POURS Pure Pore Minimizer

STEP 3: PREP EYES Brightening Eye Serum Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels Icelandic Relief Eye Cream Under-Eye Illuminator

STEP 4: MOISTURIZE/TREAT Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels Plumping Lip Gels Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gels

STEP 5: HYDRATE AND SET MAKE-UP Pure Cloud Cream Arctic Face Oil



Their gel masks are AMAZING and loved by a ton of celebs including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Lady Gaga and many more!

Once skin was prepped, Kelli J. Bartlett for GLAMSQUAD applied Charlotte Tilbury, Koh Gen Do, MAC, Nivea, Tarte and Tom Ford makeup. The inspiration for the makeup look was “clean and effortless with a warm eye, too good to be true skin, and a beet lip. The lip should be reminiscent of a woman who started her morning by grabbing a beet juice while running to her first appointment.”

Hair was lead by Joseph DiMaggio using Davines products. It was styled in loose waves with tiny braids, capturing a boho vibe.

