The Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Battle Alongside The Avengers In ‘Infinity War’

Image Courtesy of MARVEL

Dreams do come true! The Guardians of the Galaxy will officially battle alongside the Avengers in ‘Infinity War,’ proven by a behind-the-scenes video on Feb. 10. Marvel Studios made the announcement, exciting fans all over the world! Check it out!

Action movie fans, rejoice! The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joining forces with Iron Man, Captain America, and more super heroes in the highly anticipated flick Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel made the announcement on Feb. 10, sharing a behind-the-scenes clip full of juicy details. While standing in front of a green screen, Robert Downey Jr., 51, Tom Holland, 20, and Chris Pratt, 37, dished about their first day on set at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

The cast still has a year to go, since they’re shooting two movies back to back, essentially the third and fourth Avenger films with a plot tie in to 2008’s Iron Man. Tom couldn’t help but gush about the experience while alongside his co-stars, saying, “I remember actually going to see the first Avengers with one of my best mate’s from home and I’d never have dreamed that I’d ever be in one of these movies, let alone playing Spider-Man. I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

Robert and Chris also were featured in a Facebook Live event, answering fan questions for nearly six minutes. They were definitely hyped about the project, showing off their impressive CGI recognition system, while Tom served as the camera man for the time being. Infinity War will hit theaters May 4, 2018, and the untitled following film will arrive a year after on May 3, 2019.

Both Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are directing the next two movies, having previously added their artistic touch to The Winter Soldier and Civil War. They revealed, “The end of that movie [Civil War] was very much a set up for what these movies would be. We always had a sense of that. Tony’s not talking to Steve [Rogers]. The Avengers are basically a name with nobody in it. The world is vulnerable.” Now, all we need is a ticket, popcorn and snacks!

