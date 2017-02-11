Gigi Hadid Rocks Bright Red Nails & Long Lashes At Jeremy Scott

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of CND Nails

Gigi Hadid looked absolutely gorgeous with glowing skin and flowing waves at the Jeremy Scott fashion show on Feb. 10. Get her exact beauty look below!

Gigi Hadid rocked the runway at Jeremy Scott’s New York Fashion Week show. Wearing oversized bottom lashes for a retro feel, her skin was glowing. Her hair was styled in undone waves and looked so gorgeous flowing in the wind as she sashayed down the runway.

As far as the models’ manicure, they rocked bright red tips — some with gold stars!

Miss Pop, the new CND Creative Ambassador worked alongside CND co-founder & Style Director Jan Arnold backstage on the nails.

Jan told us: “It was so great to join forces with Jeremy Scott again. The classic red nail has just taken an unexpected turn. Soaked in the L.A. sun and worn on a medium length almond, we’re making it cool to wear red again…and of course, adding our own twist!”

It’s a look perfect for a pop culture fan girl, they say.

Here’s how to get the look in three steps. Apply a base coat of VINYLUX Weekly Polish in Banana Clips. Next, add a layer of Electric Orange, topped with a layer of Wildfire.

Some models’ wore hand-painted gold stars on top of the red inspired by the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miss Pop said to HollywoodLife.com: “This look is all about playful showbiz glitz. Over a fiery red nail, I added graphic gold stars — rising up the nails, boldly standing front and center, and co-starring in corners. It’s an element that takes that aspirational glamour of L.A. and makes it DIY.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gigi Hadid at Jeremy Scott? Will you try this nail look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.