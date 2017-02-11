Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, & More Stun On Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 Runway

REX/Shutterstock

The Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 fashion show was absolutely amazing and some of our favorite ladies even headed down the runway. Not only did we love the collection, we loved seeing our fave models on the catwalk. What did you guys think of the show?

First of all, how amazing did Gigi Hadid, 21, look when she opened up the Jeremy Scott Fall 2017 fashion show at NYFW on Feb. 10th? She opened the show in a full patterned leather look — a silver and leopard print moto jacket with a huge portrait of Jesus on the back, paired with flared pants with Jesus’ face on them. Later on in the show, she switched into a similar leather look but this time it was all white with rainbow-colored jewels.

Stella Maxwell, 26, looked gorgeous as always, when she stepped out in a red sequin tank top that said, ‘As Seen On TV,’ tucked into a pair of tight high-waisted black sequin flared pants with fringe on the bottom. Stella changed into a fabulous pair of flared pink pants with fur hem cuffs and wore them with a long black leather jacket with yellow and pink floral paintings all over it.

Last but not least, two of our favorite Victoria’s Secret blondies, Romee Strijd, 21, and Elsa Hosk, 28, also graced the runway in sexy looks. Elsa looked like a real-life Barbie doll when she strutted down the runway in a slinky blue gown with a cropped bubble-gum pink leather jacket on top.

Romee also rocked two looks and we loved them both. Her first look of the night was a bright purple sweat suit. The joggers featured a ruffle at the waist and she paired it with a matching cropped zip-up hoodie with ruffles on the sleeves. Her second look was a metallic silver moto jacket dress with cool star sunglasses and we were obsessed!

We loved all of the looks from the latest collection — did you guys?

