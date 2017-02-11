Donald Trump Slams Elizabeth Warren & Attacks Her ‘Pocahontas’ Ancestry

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! President Donald Trump calls Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” and the details from his meeting with senators is shocking!

This is crazy! President Donald Trump, 70, called Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” in a meeting with senators earlier this week, according to CNN. “Pocahontas is now the face of your party,” the President said about the future of the Democratic party and in reference to Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry.

The meeting was described as “equal parts bizarre and completely awkward,” a source told CNN. President Trump claimed he called the Massachusetts Democrat “Pocahontas,” “because she has high cheekbones.””It’s not like we were on the trail with him, and a closed-door meeting with senators at the White House is about the furthest thing from a campaign rally,” a source said. This is not the first time Trump has made remarks in this vein about Elizabeth. “He’s got less Native American blood in her than I have, OK?” Trump told crowds at a rally in July, according to CNN.

Elizabeth gained massive support after Senator Mitch McConnell refused to let her read a letter written by Coretta Scoot King during the debate over the nomination of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General on Feb. 7. The Senate then voted to silence Elizabeth until his nomination was official.

Bernie Sanders came to Elizabeth’s defense and tweeted, “It is unconscionable that Sen. Mitch McConnell silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren because she read a letter from Coretta Scott King.” He followed up that tweet with another. “When I read the same letter as Senator Warren, no one prevented me from speaking. Sen. McConnell owes Sen. Warren an apology. #LetLizSpeak”

Elizabeth shared her own thoughts about what happened on Twitter. “I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system,” she wrote. “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.” Such powerful words!

