‘Cash Me Ousside’ Teen’s Traumatic & Turbulent Childhood Revealed — Heartbreaking Details

Image Courtesy of The Dr. Phil Show

This is so incredibly sad. Danielle Bregoli has made waves for her outrageous behavior on ‘Dr. Phil’ and social media. Now her father is speaking out about their complicated past and it’s tragic.

This is just awful. Danielle Bregoli has taken the Internet by storm thanks to her “cash me ousside” appearance on Dr. Phil. Since the first taping, the 13 year-old has been kicked off a plane with her mother Barbara Ann Bregoli and returned to Dr. Phil only to tell the host, “I guess what’s good for you is – I made you just like Oprah [Winfrey, 63] made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.” Now Danielle’s father Ira Peskowitz has shared what happened between Danielle’s mother and himself as well as his complicated relationship with his daughter.

Ira said he found Danielle’s behavior “appalling,” and also said “And Dr. Phil? Shame on him,” in an interview with the Palm Beach Post. Danielle’s father, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy wanted to clarify one thing. “I did not abandon my daughter,” he said. He currently lives with his wife of twelve years and their two children.

From what Danielle and her mother said on Dr. Phil, viewers were given the impression Danielle’s father was not in the picture. The matter of Danielle’s custody was indeed settled when she was still a baby. Barbara Ann was given “primary residential parent,” custody, but Ira was given ‘open and liberal’ visitation rights,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

Barbara Ann and Danielle later moved to New York, which made it difficult for Ira to see his daughter. His subsequent appeals to the court for more visitation did not work out with Barbara Ann. Despite all of this, Ira continued to pay child support and still does.

Over the years, Barbara has filed her own court papers about Ira. They both have accused the other of harassment, but according to court documents Barbara sent Ira’s future wife a scathing email just four months after Danielle’s birth. “I hope you had a nice July 4th weekend with my boyfriend, while I was taking care of our four month old daughter,” she wrote. “You can have him, you (expletive) because after I’m done with him, he will have nothing, bitch.” Yikes!

Things got so bad between Ira and Barbara Ann that he even filed an injunction against the mother of his child. “I am in fear of severe bodily injury and verbal mental abuse,” he wrote. Barbara Ann filed her own petition against Ira for domestic abuse, which Ira still denies.

He continues to fight for Danielle and said, “She is still young. Danielle needs to be allowed to be a normal, healthy 13-year-old girl. Danielle needs to get treatment, needs to get a good education, get involved in physical activity.” Ira hopes that someday he’ll have a positive relationship with his daughter. “Danielle feels rejected by me. That poor girl. I did not abandon her. I left her mother, but I did not abandon her,” he said. “I know there is a little girl in there and I hope one day she can hug me and say, ‘I love you, daddy.'”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Danielle? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.