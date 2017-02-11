A$AP Rocky Lovingly Cheers On Kendall Jenner At Her 1st DJ Gig In NYC — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were all smiles at 1OAK on Feb. 10, as he lovingly cheered the model on during her first DJ gig in NYC! The two were dressed to impress, wearing high-fashion ensembles while hitting the town! Check out the cute pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, was spotted enjoying a night out with her rumored beau A$AP Rocky, 28, on Feb. 10, and the two were all smiles while heading to her DJ gig at 1OAK in NYC. The model turned up the heat for the occasion, rocking a fringed Tupac Shakur shirt, a leather mini skirt and giant diamond hoop earrings. She even showed off her short new ‘do, as her equally stylish counterpart walked behind her into the venue. Clad in a long coat, Gucci shirt and shoes, the “L$D” rapper definitely brought his A-game while cheering her on! SEE THE PICS HERE.

Prior to meeting up with A$AP, Kendall enjoyed some girl time with her fellow model pals Bella Hadid, 20, and Hailey Baldwin, 20. They all dressed to impress, while attending the F Is For Fendi event held during NYFW, even sharing a few sizzling pics. That’s only a start for the gorgeous 21-year-old, who also strutted her stuff on Feb. 9, taking the La Perla runway by storm!

Kendall and A$AP have been romantically linked for over a year, having spent time together in Paris, NYC and LA on several occasions. However, they’ve yet to confirm the status of their relationship. The rapper further fueled rumors when he shared an Instagram video featuring the Vogue model on Jan. 25. They were seen having a blast near Madison Square Garden.

Kendall and A$AP were last spotted on a steamy date at a romantic Parisian nightclub on Jan. 24. Afterwards, she had to head back to the United States for work obligations, while he decided to stay behind to party the night away in London. Looks like they couldn’t keep apart for long!

