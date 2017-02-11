Amal’s Mom Goes On Shopping Spree For Clooney Twins: She’s ‘Beyond Happy’

REX/Shutterstock

How cute is this? Amal Clooney’s mom cannot get over her daughter expecting twins and we’ve got the details of her precious baby shopping spree!

This is absolutely adorable! Now that news is out that Amal Clooney, 39, is expecting twins with her husband George, 55, her mother Baria Alamuddin cannot contain her excitement anymore. She was described as “clearly over the moon to be a grandma again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Baria pretty much bought the store out! She purchased a whole load of classic kids books for the twins,” the source said about her mega baby shopping spree and knew exactly what she wanted to give the twins. “She said she’s giving the kids all the great books she read as a child,” the source said, “and told the check out lady that she never thought this day would come!” That is just the sweetest thing!

Baria is not the only mom who was thrilled when she heard the news. George’s mother Nina shared her excitement in a statement to UsWeekly. “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” she said. Nina also shared her thoughts on George becoming a father. “I think he’ll be great, and I think she’ll be a great mom,” she said. Baria reportedly feels the same. “She’s beyond happy and excited for George,” the insider told us, “and thinks it will be the absolute making of him as a man.”

Julie Chen surprised everyone on The Talk on Feb. 9 when she told the audience, “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney.” Rumors were already flying that Amal might be expecting after she was seen with George at LAX in an over-sized olive sweater that hid her mid-section. Now we know the reports were true and could not be more excited!

HollywoodLifers, how cute is Amal’s mom? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

