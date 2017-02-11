Here’s How To Get The Topsy Tail Style Seen At NYFW & On Kate Middleton

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet/Image Courtesy of Dan Liu

The topsy tail is back! Spotted on Kate Middleton and again at Dan Liu’s Fall 2017 fashion week show, here’s how you can wear the hairstyle in 2017!

The ’90s are back — in fashion, and now, in hair trends! The topsy tail was a STAPLE in the 1990’s and now, it’s being spotted on royals and on the runway.

It was seen at the Dan Liu fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10th.

Hair was styled by Ted Gibson and he spoke about the inspiration: “Dan Liu’s concept for this collection was ‘Autumn Princess’. We both agreed that this romantic style, with its soft waves and twists atop the head that resemble a crown, was the perfect complement to his collection.”

Here’s how to get the look:

“Start off by creating a center part using a tail comb and spray Kerastase’s V.I.P. Dry Volumizing and Texturizing Spray on mid lengths and ends to create volume.

Then, also add Kerastase’s Mousse Bouffant from scalp to ends to help smooth cuticle.

Next, blow hair 100 percent dry with fingers for added texture.

Using a small ½” curling tong, take hair in 1 inch sections and wrap the hair around the tong. This will create a soft pretty wave.

At the temples of the hairline at your middle part take a section and twist back to the middle of the head. Secure with an elastic.

Finish with L’Oreal Professionnel’s Tecni.Art Infinium 4 Hairspray to add shine, hold and control.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this 90s hair trend at Fashion Week?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.