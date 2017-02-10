‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Shaves Off Facial Hair — Teasing Young Jack Flashback?

Looks like ‘This Is Us’ is flashing back to before the flashbacks! Director and EP Ken Olin posted a video on set and said the show is going places it’s ‘never been before.’ Oh, and Milo Ventimiglia’s beard and mustache are GONE!

Hello there, beardless and mustache-less Jack Pearson! Milo Ventimiglia looks like he’s aged backwards for these new scenes that will likely take us back to Jack’s younger days. There’s no Rebecca in sight, so are we traveling back to before he met the love of his life? The video doesn’t give us much in terms of setting except a brick building and an old pickup truck.

Ken Olin tweeted the video and wrote, “The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we’ve never been before. Here’s a taste.”

The show has only given us a few scenes of Jack’s past. There was a flashback of Jack’s dad being abusive to his mother. His relationship with his father is clearly strained. When Rebecca was pregnant and worried about money, Jack went to his father to ask for help, even though it killed him to do so.

Jack is, in Rebecca’s words a “freakin’ superhero,” so it’ll be nice to see how Jack became the perfect husband. However, Milo has warned us all that Jack is not perfect. “I think he’s flawed, and we’ll see those flaws,” he told our sister site Variety. “Those flaws and those cracks and those imperfections are what make us human.”

The This Is Us finale was originally supposed to air on March 7, but has been moved to March 14. President Donald Trump will be addressing a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, so the show had to be preempted a week.

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking the first season of This Is Us? Let us know!