Uh oh. Does Negan know that Rick is up to something? Our fave group of survivors on ‘The Walking Dead’ find themselves in a bind — and of course it’s all thanks to The Saviors.

The Walking Dead finally returns from it’s mid-season hiatus on February 12, and as usual Rick (Andrew Lincoln) runs into a problem while trying to plan his big stand against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and The Saviors. In this preview of the return episode, we watch as Rick and the group — Carl (Chandler Riggs), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Rosita (Christina Serratos), Sasha (Sonequa Martin Green) and Jesus (Tom Payne) — try to outsmart Negan.

While on the road, Rick is forced to stop driving because he comes up on a row of cars piled up on the highway. It’s clear that someone deliberately put them there to block the way, and Jesus suggests it was definitely The Saviors based on how close they are to the sanctuary.

Rick quickly comes up with a plan to move the cars out of the way, get through the block, and then put the cars back. It’s pretty smart, but unfortunately Michonne discovers something even more unsettling down the road. Yikes!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What are YOU looking forward to see on this season of The Walking Dead? Comment below!