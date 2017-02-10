‘The Vampire Diaries’ Recap: Jump Aboard Stefan’s Apology Tour

Image Courtesy of CW

Plus, Bonnie’s still communicating with Enzo . . . and that’s not a good sign.

Human Stefan was obviously doing flips through regretsville after his emotions came back last week, and as a human does, he got pulled over for speeding and arrested. I mean, he was still covered in Enzo’s blood after all. There, he met the daughter of the realtor he attacked during last week’s episode, only upping his guilt-o-meter. So, he and Caroline went and found her; she was somehow still alive, but when she saw his face, she stabbed him. Naturally, Caroline rescued him — by bringing him to the hospital, not by feeding him blood since that no longer worked.

There was one up side to Stefan being mortal — Cade set him free; naturally, it came with a price. He told Damon he needed some journal from the 1600s that Alaric had, or he’d kill Stefan. Granted, that journal was also causing Matt to have some visions, so Alaric wasn’t handing it over to Damon without finding out why Cade needed it.

Naturally they went inside Matt’s mind to figure out what is was that was in the journal; there, he found out that in the 1600s, one of his ancestors wrote how to kill Cade in the journal, because he was compelled not to say how, but could write it. Oh yeah, and that ancestor was best friends with a Bennett witch. When Alaric wasn’t paying attention, Damon stole the book before knowing what it was — and gave it to Cade. Then, Cade immediately lit it on fire.

Luckily, Damon is smarter than he looks and he read it first, finding out there was a certain weapon that could kill Cade. When he found it and told Alaric, the almighty Kai returned (and judging by next week’s promo, is ready to use Elena as a bargaining chip).

Meanwhile, Bonnie was trying desperately to deal with Enzo’s death, and hearing him speak to her, didn’t help. Her mother Abby returned to help her, and while apparently some sort of gate was now open, her mother convinced her she had to close it. After hearing him speak more, it knocked her out and her mother burned his body — it was the only way Bonnie could not get sucked in to the other side.

Poor Bon Bon. At the end of the episode, when Stefan finally worked up the courage to make it to her house, he was tasered outside by someone wearing a hood. Was it Bonnie? Matt? Someone else? Leave your guesses in the comments below.

