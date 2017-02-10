Snow Moon Live Stream: Watch The Special Phenomenon With Comet & Eclipse

REX/Shutterstock

There’s a very special lunar phenomenon happening on the evening of Feb. 10, and you’re not going to want to miss it. Luckily you don’t have to! You can watch a live stream of the simultaneous Snow Moon, penumbral eclipse, and comet flyby, right here!

What a time to be alive, space fans! Something very cool is happening on Feb. 10: three rare occurrences will be lighting up the ski in the same night! Lucky viewers in North, South and Central America with a clear sky will get to see the Snow Moon (which is a full moon), the penumbral lunar eclipse AND a comet shoot across the sky, all at once! To those who can’t see it in person, tune in to the live stream! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EPIC LUNAR LIVE STREAM.

The eclipse will last for hours, and we don’t blame you for not wanting to stand in the cold moonlight for that long. If you’re tuning in, do so from 5:34-9:53 PM EST to watch the full eclipse. Even cooler is the comet! Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, which has also been called the New Year comet, is going to come closest to Earth since 2011, when it shoots by within 8 million miles of us early in the morning on Feb. 11. So cool!

The term “Snow Moon” comes from Northern Native Americans, who gave the moons names to keep track of the seasons back in the day. This one also happens to be called the Hunger Moon because the winter weather was often extreme and made hunting impossible, so people would struggle to find food and starve at this time of the year. Luckily, that’s no longer an issue so we can simply enjoy the show!

