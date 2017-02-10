Courtesy of Instagram

Can we insert ourself into this squad, like, RIGHT now?! Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston reunited last week when they attended a birthday party for a member of their management team, and we truly can’t get enough of their sweet friendship. What do you guys think they talked about?!

Selena Gomez, 24, and Jennifer Aniston, 47, were both on-hand to celebrate their manager, Aleen Keshishian’s, birthday last week, and Aleen shared the cutest throwback pic from the event on Instagram Feb. 9. In the photo, the manager/producer is sandwiched between the gorgeous stars, who look fresh-faced and have big smiles on their faces.

Before they became friends IRL, Selena always listed Jen as one of her ‘idols,’ so we love that they’ve formed such a sweet bond. “She’s amazing,” Sel gushed in 2015. “We met through my management — they manage her as well — so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house. She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.”

That maternal advice likely came in handy during this meet-up, as the 24-year-old has had a LOT going on lately. Not only did she just complete a 90 day stint in treatment last fall, but she’s recently begun a very high-profile relationship with The Weeknd, 26, which has been splashed all over the Internet. Who better to get advice about romance in the public eye that Jennifer, who’s been through the ringer when it comes to media attention on her relationships!

2017 is gearing up to be a big year for Selena — she’s been hard at work on new music, and her first new track, a collaboration with Kygo called “It Ain’t Me,” is expected to drop on Feb. 17! We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and Jen’s friendship?

