Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After His Partying & Her Date With Justin: Pics

Scott Disick is back in Cali after his poolside partying and PDA in Miami! He was spotted at the same office building as ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on Feb. 9 — just one day after she reunited with former fling, Justin Bieber. This may have gotten messy!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, did not have a happy look on her face as she arrived at an office in West Hollywood on Feb. 9! Perhaps that because she was meeting up with her on-off love, Scott Disick, 33, who was photographed driving up to the same building that very day!

This is the first time these two have been seen in the same place publicly since the Kardashian family Costa Rica trip last month, which did not end on the best terms for the parents of three. In case you forgot, Scott ditched out early on the trip after he was reportedly caught housing another woman, Bella Banos, in an nearby hotel room. Instead of returning home with the family, the 33-year-old jetted off to Miami, where he was photographed cuddling with multiple different women by the pool.

Don’t think Kourt didn’t get some revenge of her own, though — she was photographed at a Hillsong church service with Justin Bieber, 22, who she was briefly linked to romantically in 2015, on Feb. 7!

It’s been reported that the reason Scott’s behavior spiraled out of control last week is because he tried to propose to the mother of his children on the Costa Rica trip, only to be turned down. However, his partying actually started up again at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where he was reportedly living it up on a boys’ trip. Eek!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Scott will get back together? What do you think went on in their meet-up?

