Robin Thicke Has Emotional Reunion With Son Julian Amid Custody Battle With Paula Patton

FameFlyNet

Daddy time! Robin Thicke has finally been reunited with his son Julian as the singer continues his custody war with ex Paula Patton. We’ve got the details on his emotional supervised visit, right here.

Aww! Robin Thicke looks like the world’s happiest dad after finally getting to see his son Julian during a court-monitored visit with his boy Feb. 10. Since his ex Paula Patton, 41, slapped him with a restraining order to stay 100 yards away from her, she met up with a court supervisor at an L.A. park and handed off the six-year-old. He was promptly brought to a second location where Robin scooped him up in his arms and lifted him off the ground to give his son the world’s biggest hug! The 39-year-old looked so happy to be reunited Julian, as he only gets three supervised visits per week with him due to the current legal arrangement. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The “Blurred Lines” singer took his son out for lunch and since it’s so LA, Julian is already a fan of sushi! Robin posted a cute pic to his Instagram account showing how the little guy is a master with chopsticks, as he made a big monster face while wearing his daddy’s shades with the caption “I love Sushi! Ahhhhhhhhh!” The kiddo looks so happy and totally unaware that he’s in the middle of so much legal drama right now.

I love Sushi! Ahhhhhhhhh! A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Robin and Paula’s custody battle has played out with some really nasty allegations that the singer was physically abusive with their little boy, spanking him really hard and causing Julian to be afraid of his dad. Robin did admit in court papers that, “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt.” It sure doesn’t seem like the boy has any fear of his dad from these pics, as looks absolutely thrilled to be with his papa. For now, Paula has sole physical custody of Julian until their next hearing on Feb. 24.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Robin and Paula will be able to work out a custody agreement after all of her nasty accusations?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.