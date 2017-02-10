Rita Ora Thrilled She’s Done With Rob K After Seeing His Reality Show? — Shocking Response

Rita was asked about ALL of her exes on the Feb. 9 episode of ‘WWHL,’ including Rob Kardashian. Does Rita Ora have bad blood with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? You won’t believe her response!

“Nothing but positive energy from me — congratulations to the family,” Rita Ora told host Andy Cohen when asked if she “dodged a bullet” by breaking up with Rob Kardashian after watching his tumultuous relationship play out on Rob & Chyna. Rita and Rob dated for a few months in 2012.

Rita was also asked about ex Calvin Harris. Even though she felt super awkward talking about her past relationships, she admitted she was still “good friends” with the DJ and doesn’t hold any “grudges” against him.

The Fifty Shades Darker actress refused to say whether or not she ever dated Zayn Malik, but she told Andy and fellow guest Nick Viall that she was “just friends” with Justin Bieber. However, she did reveal that she would love to collaborate on a song with Justin. Rita and Justin were spotted jamming out together in the studio recently, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“But you never know, I have so much love and respect for him, so it would be a good idea,” she said about a collaboration with Justin. “Let’s put out the energy.”

Andy got all the answers out of Rita and Nick on Watch What Happens Live. During a game of “Never Have I Ever,” season 21’s Bachelor was asked if he’d ever slept with any other members of Bachelor Nation who weren’t on one of the four shows he was on. Guess what? His answer was YES! Who else is searching the Bachelor Nation archive to find out who it could possibly be?!

