Nick Viall’s Sex Secret: Find Out Who Else He Slept With In Bachelor Nation

Image Courtesy of Bravo

What a player! Nick Viall spilled all sorts of tea when ‘The Bachelor’ star stopped by ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Feb. 9. We’ve got the details on how he dished that he’s slept with female contestants who aren’t on any of his shows he’s appeared on!

Yowza! Nick Viall, 36, sure does get around when it comes to the ladies of Bachelor Nation. We already know he had sex with Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman, 29 and Kaitlyn Bristowe, 31, and now he’s fessing up that he’s hooked up with even more ladies than we already know about! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Feb. 9, Andy Cohen, 48, played the always fun game of “Never Have I Ever” with the Bachelor hunk, and asked him if he’d slept with any members of the Bachelor family who WEREN’T on one of his four shows. His surprising answer was YES!

Nick’s been around the show for a while, so he easily could have met fellow contestants on Bachelor related events, as the show’s family of hot men and women is a tight-knit group. After making it to the finals on not one but two seasons of The Bachelorette — and bedding both ladies — he was known to be quite the ladies man. It’s unclear if he ever hooked up with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise, even though he did admit he never had sex in the ocean while on the show.

Nick didn’t say if he slept with any of the contestants on his current season as The Bachelor, but with the way things are going we can picture his fantasy suites going south. He had a super emotional episode of the show Feb. 6 that saw him have a crazy existential crisis where he thought he could be unable to find love with any of his remaining contestants. What’s worse, he told the gorgeous ladies that he was having problems falling for any of them. What woman wants to hear that?! In the end, he sent a whopping six girls packing and there were so many tears shed both by Nick and his heartbroken ladies.

HollywoodLifers, which ladies from Bachelor Nation do you think Nick slept with?

