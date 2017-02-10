SplashNews

Oh no. ‘The O.C.’ star Mischa Barton was spotted partying until 3 a.m. in West Hollywood on Feb. 10, only two weeks after she was hospitalized following her shocking meltdown. New photos show Mischa drinking, smoking, and partying with pals.

The troubled starlet hung out at the West Hollywood bar, Barney’s Beanery, until the early hours of Feb. 10. Mischa Barton, best known for playing Marissa Cooper on The O.C., looked like she was having fun with pals playing pool and smoking outside. CLICK TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS OF MISCHA.

Her late night out comes only two weeks after she was hospitalized for mental evaluation. It’s surprising to see Mischa drinking what could be alcohol following her claim that someone spiked her drink with the date-rape drug GHB, which she says caused her to go on a shocking rant on her balcony about her mother being a witch. But it could have very easily been water!

Just hours before Mischa headed out partying, two jaw-dropping 911 calls concerning Mischa’s rant surfaced. One of her neighbors called and said that Mischa was crying hysterically and threatening to kill herself. Another was worried about Mischa dangling over her tall fence.

HollywoodLife.com also learned EXCLUSIVELY that Mischa recently got into a fight with her mother and that “pushed her over the edge.” After being released from the hospital, she tweeted to her fans: “Thank you so much for all the love guys.It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.” Mischa’s had a bad few weeks, and we hope she’s getting her life back on track. Stay strong, Mischa!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mischa should be partying so soon after her hospitalization? Let us know.

