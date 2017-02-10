Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Not Having Sex: Why They’re Waiting To Be Intimate

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Snapchat about to roll out an abstinence filter? Evan Spiegel, the billionaire co-founder of the app, is engaged to the gorgeous Miranda Kerr, but the Victoria’s Secret model revealed that they – much like Russell Wilson and Ciara – aren’t having sex!

“Not until after we get married,” Miranda Kerr, 33, revealed while speaking with Times of London’s writer Richard Godwin, per New York Magazine. As for the reason why she and Evan Spiegel, 26, aren’t getting it on until he puts a ring on it? “My partner is very traditional. We can’t…. I mean we’re just… waiting.”

So, does that mean that for the past 18 months of their relationship, Evan hasn’t tried to get into the pants of his drop-dead gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model fiancé? That takes quite some willpower, but if Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, 28, and Ciara, 31, could pull it off, Evan and Miranda can.

It’s unclear whether or not Miranda and Evan are “traditional” due to religious reasons. Russell, on the other hand, has always been very open about his faith. He was also very open about how he finally got some with Ciara. After the two finally sealed the deal, they went on Snapchat to brag about finally having sex. “So, baby. You know what we’re doing tonight?” she asked in a series of videos posted on July 6, 2016.

“If it’s what we did last night, then I wanna do it multiple times,” he said. Ha! Get it Russell. You know Evan was glad that Ciara and Russell decided to share this intimate news on Snapchat instead of Facebook Live or Instagram.

Now, it’s not like Miranda has never had sex. After all, she and Orlando Bloom, 40, have a child together, Flynn Christopher Bloom. As for Evan, while the billionaire’s sexual status has never been publicly revealed (as it’s probably not anyone’s business) some of his alleged emails, obtained by ValleyWag, from his college days indicate that he was clearly sexually interested, if not sexually active. So, while he may be “traditional” now, he wasn’t always like that. Either way, good luck to Evan and Miranda!

What do you think about Miranda and Evan waiting until they’re married to have sex, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s the right thing to do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.