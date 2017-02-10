Mike Ilitch Dead: Little Caesar’s Founder & Detroit Tigers Owner Dies At 87

REX/Shutterstock

So sad! Mike Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Tigers who was also the man that founded Little Caesar’s pizza in 1959 has tragically died on Feb. 10. We have all of the details on the shocking loss, right here.



Foodies and sports fans alike are mourning the death of Mike Ilitch on Feb. 10. Mike sadly passed away at the age of 87 in a local hospital, his family tells TMZ. He was the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team as well as the Red Wings hockey team, and he was also the creator of the pizza chain Little Caesar’s. So far we do not know the cause of his death.

The business mogul was estimated to be worth a whopping $6 billion, and he definitely knew where it was best spent. The Red Wings won four Stanley Cups under his ownership! He was greatly loved by his family and business partners alike, with his son saying in a statement “my father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family.” Our hearts go out to him!

Mike is survived by his devoted wife Marian Ilitch, who was with him for 62 years, from 1955 until his tragic end. The couple had eight beautiful children together who will dearly miss their father. Mike put a lot of time, effort and money into the city of Detroit making him very beloved by the people. He was at the forefront of redevelopment efforts in it’s downtown, and bought and renovated the Fox Theater. He was also the owner of Olympia Entertainment, which relocated to the theater and owned or managed the Joe Louis Arena, Comerica Park, Cobo Arena, City Theatre, Hockeytown Café, Detroit Masonic Temple, and Little Caesars Arena. He will certainly be missed in Detroit and beyond.

HollywoodLifers, send your positive thoughts and prayers to the Ilitch family below.

