Michael Costello Fall 2017 Collection: Intricate Designs Perfect For Beyoncé & J.Lo

‘Project Runway’ put him on the map, but Beyoncé gave him star power. Michael Costello’s stunning Fall 2017 collection is one of his most detailed and empowering yet. Perfect for Bey and Jennifer Lopez, the skin-baring, curve-hugging designs are so gorgeous, you will definitely be seeing them on a red carpet soon!

Sequins, cut-outs, lace and silk are the essential elements to Michael Costello’s intricate, stunning designs for his Fall 2017 collection. From gowns to jumpsuits, the collection features a color palette of whites, blacks and a burst of silver. The Project Runway alum truly went above and beyond with details — and who better to wear these gorgeous looks than Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez?

Immediately, you can imagine J.Lo working it on stage in the skin-baring, silver sequin jumpsuit. Hugging the model’s bod in all the right places, J.Lo would be bootylicious and sexy in the ensemble that seems it was truly made for her. There is no doubt we will see her in this, or something like it, very soon! The singer has worn Michael’s designs before, notably the canary yellow, draping belted gown she wore to the 2015 AMAs! She was a site to see!

Another superstar that is constantly seen in Michael’s complex designs is Beyoncé! She may not be fitting into all of his looks this collection, with her twins on the way, but, many of Michael’s flowing, deep-V gowns can be perfect for her maternity bod! At the 2014 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé rocked a Michael Costello white, lace gown that had everyone talking! It was the design that made sheer lace gowns a trend and put Costello on Hollywood’s radar. It was truly one of her best looks for all-time. Michael also designed some of Queen B’s lacy leotards when she went out on tour in 2014. Needless to say, his work is iconic and this line definitely had Beyoncé in mind!

We are truly obsessed with Michael Costello and his diverse, daring, trendy Fall 2017 collection! HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Michael’s newest NYFW Fall 2017 line? Let us know!

