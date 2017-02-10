Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Is All Smiles As She’s Released From Hospital

Courtesy of Instagram

Sweet Maddie Aldridge is going home! After spending 5 days in the hospital, Jamie Lynn Spears’ adorable daughter finally gets to sleep in her own bed, according to a new report — no wonder she’s smiling from ear to ear. Here’s the latest on her recovery!

This is AMAZING news! Maddie Aldridge is healthy and strong enough to leave the hospital! The past five days have been a living nightmare for mother Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, but this new revelation means her adorable eight-year old daughter is on the fast track to making a full recovery since crashing her ATV into a pond. Maddie left a Louisiana hospital today (Feb. 10) via helicopter and had the biggest smile on her face, according to E!.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Maddie’s father, Jamie Watson, shared the incredible news on Instagram, posting a picture of the blue and white helicopter provided by the children’s hospital. “Thanks to the amazing firs responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, we are headed home with out baby girl as she continues to recover,” he wrote. Jamie also thanks the millions of fans who prayed for Maddie every single day and the doctors who devoted their time to taking care of her.

This is the first picture we’ve seen of Maddie since her ATV flipped upside down and trapped her underwater for several minutes. A doctor we EXCLUSIVELY spoke with feared that Maddie may have suffered minor brain damage from drowning, but it sounds like she’s doing A-OK! Auntie Britney Spears also shared uplifting news about her niece’s recovery, expressing that she’s “grateful” for Maddie’s “progress.” We couldn’t be happier to see Maddie up and about!

