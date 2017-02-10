Lena Dunham Says ‘Penis’ In Front Of Maria Shriver & Reaches A New Level Of Awkward

Image Courtesy of NBC

Lena Dunham is the queen when it comes to speaking one’s mind, and in a Feb. 10 interview about the final season of ‘Girls’, she dropped the P-word on air, shocking Maria Shriver into speechlessness. WATCH the hilarious video right here!

Looks like Lena Dunham, 30, forgot she wasn’t on HBO at the moment! “Thank you so much for stopping by. I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season, and [Girls] looks terrific,” Maria Shriver, 61, told Lena during her appearance on the TODAY show. “You saw a penis, right?” she immediately asked. OMG! Watch:

Maria was obviously flustered. “Yeah. Well, I saw more than that! You caught me there for a second,” she said nervously. “I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television — but you did!” Yep, Lena went there! “That’s the difference between generations: I wasn’t brought up talking like that,” Maria added.

The Girls star joked that this means she can’t return to the show ever again. “I won’t be coming back!” she giggled. The camera then panned to host Matt Lauer, who simply shook his head and questioned: “What?!”

“Matt, help! She just threw me off!” Maria shouted at him with a pleading look as Lena apologized profusely. “You’re still on the air. Sit down!” Maria told Lena as she tried to leave. “Matt, aren’t you supposed to be saying something?!” Soo awkward!

Matt was not much of a help. “No. We aren’t still on the air, but you are. No, I’m kidding,” he laughed.

It’s safe to say that Lena is “going out with a bang” in more ways than one!

You can watch the sixth and final season premiere of Girls on HBO Feb. 12 at 10:00 PM EST!

