Valentine’s Day: Where You Can Make A Romantic Dinner Reservation At The Last Minute

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, and if you don’t have a dinner reservation yet, don’t panic! We’ve rounded up a list of amazing restaurants that still have slots available, as well as some ideas for casual spots where no res is needed. Check it out.

If you weren’t planning on going out, we all know the best way to someone’s heart is through…you know the rest! Here’s where you can get a reservation or walk-in for Lover’s Day. Click through the gallery, attached, for pics of the menus.

Amali‘s cuisine draws its inspiration from the region’s classic ingredients such as seasonal vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, cheese, lamb and fish-distinctive flavors and traditional dishes that form the Mediterranean dining tradition.

Belle Shoals (10 Hope Street in NYC): $20 gets you two Biscuits with Bourbon Butter, two Deviled Eggs, four Jalapeño Hush Puppies and your choice of a Rye old Fashioned, glass of wine, or a beer and a shot. Yesss.

by CHLOE. will be serving their signature Beet Mine Burger (featuring a beet-lentil patty and topped with sautéed oyster mushrooms, sautéed kale, a truffle-basil aioli, and pickled red onions – all on a whole grain flax bun). This fast-casual staple has also announced a special cocktail for the occasion, called the Merry Valentine, made with agave nectar, triple sec, tequila and lime juice.

Tavern62 by David Burke is bringing the best of upscale tavern fare to Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Known for his inventive twists on American classics, Chef Burke has curated a menu for Valentine’s Day that is sure to impress. Menu highlights include a Truffle Tarte with pomegranate and fois gras, Venison Steak Diane, Lobster Steak and Champagne Panna Cotta with candied rose petals. Head bartender Ed Kennelly has also developed some love elixir-themed cocktails to set the mood.

The Late Late (159 East Houston in NYC): Check out their First Annual Valentine’s Party! From 4-8pm, drinks will be 2-for-1 and the bar will be serving up $10 dinner specials — $10 for a Burger & Beer, $10 for Tacos & Beer, $10 for a Salad & Beer.

Patacon Pisao is open on Valentine’s Day — pop in for authentic and critically acclaimed Venezuelan cuisine, and don’t miss the cornbread arepas.

Slowly Shirley, a sexy, subterranean date spot in the West Village, has partnered with ROE Caviar out of California to create a special month long “Cocktails and Caviar” menu.

Trademark Taste & Grind (38 West 36th Street in NYC): Under Executive Chef Adrienne Guttieri, diners can enjoy three courses for $55 per person. Start with a Little Gems Caeser Salad or Italian Wedding Soup, followed by a Cauliflower Steak or Whole Branzino. Finish with The Big Banana for Two, Death by Chocolate or Selection of Sorbets and Gelatos.

The VNYL (100 Third Avenue in NYC): Don’t miss complimentary champagne upon arrival and fab prix fix menu options, including Candied Bacon Quinoa Sushi, Herd Marinated Skirt Steak and Banana Fosters Fire.

The Wayfarer is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu designed by Executive Chef Chris Shea, featuring Sweet Potato Hush Puppies with caviar, Roasted Rack of Lamb and mint salad and Housemade Truffle Gnocci served with fresh dover sole. Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, The Wayfarer is in a prime location for a romantic stroll through Central Park or experiencing the best of New York City entertainment on Broadway and beyond.

Finally, you can check out a list of chain restaurants here, most of which don’t require a reservation.

HollywoodLifers, are you going out for V-Day?

