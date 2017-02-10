NYFW Best Dressed: See All The Stars At The Shows — Kendall Jenner & More

REX/Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week officially started on Feb. 9th and it’s in full swing! All of our favorite celebrities have been heading to fashion shows and they’ve been look fabulous both on and off the runway. There are so many looks to choose from and we can’t decide who’s the best dressed at NYFW — what do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to start with Kendall Jenner, 21, because she blew us away at the La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 fashion show in a stunning sheer gown. The long-sleeve sheer gown was completely see-through and covered in intricate beading and sequins while her tiny waist was cinched in with a crystal belt. Her legs were on full display in this sheer gown and we’re obsessed.

Katie Holmes, 38, stole the show as the host of the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show, presented by Macy’s, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. Katie opted to wear a gorgeous red Marchesa gown with layers of fringe and beading. We are obsessed with the bedazzled bodice of the dress — she looked stunning.

Hailey Baldwin, 20, looked amazing as always when she strutted down the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 runway at the Santa Monica Pier in California. She rocked an oversized blue sweatshirt with a giant H on the front and went completely pantless underneath, which is currently the hottest trend. She topped her look off with black leather booties and a denim tote bag with custom patches.

Sisters, Gigi, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have been slaying fashion week already and it just started! Bella headed to the opening of NikeLab at Bergdorf Goodman for the Nike x Riccardo Tisci collab and she rocked white skinny leg joggers with a white Nike crop top and a gigantic white fur coat on top — she looked so fabulous!

There are just too many amazing looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed at NYFW. What do you guys think? VOTE.

