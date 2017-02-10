Kendall Jenner Shows Off The Bold New Accessory Trend You Have To Try For Spring

Angelo Pennetta / Vogue

Not only does Kendall Jenner grace the cover of ‘VOGUE’ magazine’s March 2017 issue alongside Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham, (among many other models!), but she’s also featured in a stunning shoot! See it here and find out how you can rock the looks for spring.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is giving us a major dose of spring fever in her latest editorial for VOGUE magazine as she shows off a slew of chic looks — but it’s the statement accessories that really pop off the page! The model rocked neutrals for the shoot which pair perfectly with the can’t-miss hues of her bags and shoes — she’s ready to stop traffic with her major style.



Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Pics

The model’s dark hair was worn sleek and straight, parted in the middle, and a bold red matte lip tied the entire look together — we love this sleek side of the star!

Bold accessories are totally taking over for spring and we love the look — especially because it’s a great way to refresh the basic staples you already have in your closet. Whether you’re getting glam or keeping it casual it’s a cool trend to try for spring.

Along with the glam fashion spread Kendall can also be seen on the cover of the magazine’s March issue, which celebrates diversity and inclusion and sends a powerful message in today’s current political climate as they feature women of all different races, cultures, shapes and sizes posing together on the beach in Malibu. Kendall was lensed alongside Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam and the models all look beyond gorgeous as they discuss the changing landscape of the industry. “Most of the people I know in this industry,” Gigi told the mag, “are compassionate and open minded, and they appreciate creativity and originality. It’s like can’t we just honor that? I mean look around.”

What do you think of Kendall’s latest shoot? Check out the pretty pop of color above and let us know!

