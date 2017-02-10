Katy Cats, SHE’S BACK! Watch out world, 2017 is going to be Katy Perry’s best year yet! The singer just dropped an insane, new track titled, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ and we have it on repeat! Listen to her new song, right here!

Cue the fireworks! Katy Perry, 32, just dropped a new song and we’re officially freaking out! The platinum blonde released “Chained To The Rhythm” on Feb. 10, and it features the late Bob Marley‘s grandson, reggae singer, Skip Marley. It’s a straight up hit if you ask us!

Katy and Sia, 41, reportedly co-wrote the song, which Max Martin produced. The epic new track is exactly what we’ve been waiting to hear from Katy!

And we have a feeling that Katy is about to hit us with a ton of music surprises after this new song. Not to mention, on Feb. 6, the Recording Academy officially confirmed that Katy is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys, this Sunday [Feb. 12]. And, it’s been reported that she will perform a new song on music’s biggest night. SO, will we get to hear “Chained to the Rhythm” live just two after its release? Fingers crossed!

See the lyrics to “Chained To The Rhythm” below!

[Verse 1: Katy Perry]

Are we crazy?

Living our lives through a lens

Trapped in our white-picket fence, like ornaments

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble

Are you lonely?

Up there in utopia

When nothing will ever be enough

Happen and numb

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Aha, look so good

So put your rose-colored glasses on and party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Are we tone deaf?

Keep sweeping it under the mat

Thought we can do better than that

I hope we can

So comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble

So comfortable, we can’t see the trouble, the trouble

[Pre-Chorus: Katy Perry]

Aha, look so good (so good)

So put your rose-colored glasses on and party on

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm

[Verse 3: Skip Marley]

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Ay, up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth is that it is feeble

I saw it many times before

The greed of all the people

We’re stumbling, we’re crumbling, and we’re about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions

(Woo!)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Turn it up, it’s your favorite song

Dance, dance, dance to the distortion

Come on, turn it up, keep it on repeat

Stumbling around like a wasted zombie

Yeah, we think we’re free

Drink, this one is on me

We’re all chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm, to the rhythm

[Outro: Katy Perry]

Turn it up

Turn it up

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

It goes on, and on, and on

‘Cause we’re all chained to the rhythm

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katy’s epic song? Tell us below!