Kate Spade Fall 2017: Perfect For Victoria Justice & Kourtney Kardashian

We are freaking out over the Kate Spade Fall 2017 fashion show because it was so gorgeous! The Kate Spade Fall 2017 & Spring 2017 collections were shown during New York Fashion week on Feb. 10th and the collections are stunning and perfect for our girls Victoria Justice & Kourtney Kardashian, do you agree?

We were lucky enough to attend the Kate Spade Fall 2017 and Spring 2017 fashion show at The Russian Tea Room in NYC on Feb. 10th and we’re obsessed with the collections. The Fall 2017 collection is full of so many gorgeous patterns, we couldn’t help but think of Victoria Justice, 23. Victoria was actually at the fashion show and she rocked a cute little cream skater dress with pretty black lace on the front.

The Fall 2017 collection is full of florals and leopard prints — two of our favorite things. The collection was based off 1920s Paris, “a creative melting pot that encouraged strong, interesting women to shine.” Deborah Lloyd, President and Chief Creative Officer, said that she was “inspired by 3 rule-breakers ]: Louise Brooks, le coquelicot (“poppy in French), and Josephine Baker.” Wow, we are obsessed with the collection which is full of florals, embroideries, and colors.

As for the Spring 2017 collection, it’s all about Morocco, which is where Deborah got her inspiration from. She brought the inspiration of the collection to the color palette which features dusky roses, spicy brights, tones of peacock blue, black, and white. Plus, the Spring looks are all about the accents — pom-poms, 3D roses, tassels and so much more. It made us think about Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and how gorgeous she would look in the collection.

We love what Deborah said about the Spring 2017 collection, because we couldn’t agree with her more — “tassels are the new bows.” How amazing is that?

We love the new Kate Spade collections — she blew us away once again! What did you guys think?

