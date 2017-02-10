L&HH Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J Getting Back Together? She Has Strong Feelings For Him

Instagram

They’re like a modern day Pamela Anderson & Tommie Lee! Looks like Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J might be getting back together…. once again. They just can’t quit each other! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE story.

Are y’all ready for round 5,989?! Love & Hip Hop stars Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are reuniting for yet another attempt at love — at least they are, if Joseline gets her way! The 30-year-old reality star and her 45-year-old musician baby daddy have split more times than an Olympic gymnast, but the self-styled Puerto Rican Princess is hoping this time love will prevail!

“No matter what Joseline says or how she tries to front like she’s over Stevie, she’s still got feelings for him,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve always had a crazy up and down relationship, a lot of people think they’re going to get back together.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Joseline and Stevie J have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, to say the least! There’s been accusations of cheating, from both sides, in addition to claims of drug and alcohol abuse, alleged physical abuse, and threats of a very nasty custody battle over the couple’s new born baby, daughter, Bonnie Bella, whom they welcomed into the world on Dec. 28. a little over a week ahead of her due date.

Things got so bad between the two that Joseline even swore-off of dating men for good according to a Jan. 31. report which claims she’s now full-on dating a woman. According to MediaTakeOut, Joseline and her new unidentified lady love were getting hot and heavy at an Atlanta-area paid appearance on Jan.29. — “holding hands and getting cozy with each other.” So, has Joseline really switched sides and given up on any chance of a reconciliation?

Well, not so fast! When HollywoodLife.com caught up with Stevie J on Jan. 5., he only had one (calm) wish… “I just want to be a good father, and I want her [Joseline] to be a great mother,” he said. Stevie admitted that he and Joseline just “gotta come together and be the best parents we can.” And, we couldn’t agree more! Hopefully all is well between the two and they can make things work, for the sake of adorable Bonnie Bella, if not for each other!

