‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’ Underway: Kevin Smith Reveals Epic Sequel To 2001 Film

It’s been 16 years since ‘Jay & Silent Bob Strikes Back’ debuted in theaters, but fans could look forward to a seeing the bromance on screen again in the near future! Actor Kevin Smith revealed that a remake is in the works! Get the scoop here.

OMG, this is great news! Kevin Smith, 46, who originally played Silent Bob in the 2001 film Jay & Silent Bob Strikes Back, took to social media on Feb. 9, to announce that the film is getting an official reboot! “This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids – @jayandsilentbob are coming back,” Kevin tweeted. The uploaded image shows a screenshot of his computer screen with what appears to be a script for the upcoming remake.

My next flick will star @JayMewes and is entitled JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT. All info thus far is here: https://t.co/SxqdZHIhHk pic.twitter.com/ThvI7G6skY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 9, 2017

Kevin then launched into a lengthy story explaining how the reboot became a reality. Apparently, the famed filmmaker had his hands full directing and producing a number of other flicks including Clerks III and the Mallrats series. But when the filming for Clerks III fell through, Kevin decided to take another look at the Jay & Silent Bob script. Man, are we glad he did!

“I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin stated. He describes the reboot as a “fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic movie they hated so much.” He went on to add, “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces.”

Kevin didn’t reveal when the film is expected to hit theaters, but it sounds like the preliminary stages are moving along rather nicely. “I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer,” he said. “Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you’re patient and malleable.” This is awesome! The original 2001 film was a hilarious comedy that grossed $33.8 million worldwide. Casting and distribution details have not been unveiled as of yet, but if the reboot is as funny as the original, it will definitely be a hit!

