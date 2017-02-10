Jamie Lynn Spears Gushes Over Doctors That Saved Maddie’s Life: ‘We Are Truly Blessed’

Courtesy of Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears has been radio silent since her daughter Maddie nearly died in a tragic ATV accident. However, on Feb. 10 she couldn’t help but gush about the first responders and doctors that saved her little girl. See her touching message to them and fans, right here!

Jamie Lynn Spears has been very quiet since her sweet 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge suffered a tragic Polaris accident on Feb. 5. How could she not be when she was fearing for her child’s life?! However, after Maddie was released from the hospital and doing well on Feb. 10, the former Zoey 101 star took to Instagram to gush about the people who saved her baby, and the loving support she received from fans around the world.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA,” wrote Jamie Lynn on a photo of herself, a smiling Maddie, and husband Jamie Watson posing inside of a Children’s Hospital helicopter. “We are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

Jamie and her husband are overwhelmingly grateful for how much support their fans sent, and she couldn’t thank them enough. “Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference,” she gushed. “Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏” We’re so glad this story has a happy ending! Congratulations you guys!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jamie Lynn’s message? Share your thoughts with us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.