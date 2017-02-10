iPhone 8 Set To Finally Feature Wireless Charging, But It May Cost You

Benjamin Geskin/ConceptsiPhone

New year, new iPhone upgrade. In a recent leak, sources reveal that the 2017 iPhone 8 model will feature wireless charging, but that added bonus comes with a ton of extra charges. Here’s what we know!

It’s always so exciting to find out the newest features on Apple’s upcoming iPhone release. This time, there’s a big change, so big, it could cost you way more than you typically pay for your phone. In a recent report, leaked by 9to5Mac, KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, revealed the iPhone 8 will introduce wireless charging. However, in effect, with the additional 3D touch sensor and graphite layer to prevent overheating, the new phone will push the price point over $1,000.

According to the report, there will be three new iPhones released in 2017: two iPhone 7S upgrade and the new, OLED iPhone 8 / iPhone X, to celebrate 1the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. As previously reported, the OLED will feature an all-curve display, making the phone seemingly edgeless.

The change to a curved display lead Apple engineers to swap out the typical aluminum design to all glass. This is due to the thermal challenges created with an aluminum, edgeless design and will reduce heat dissipation.

With the addition of 3D Touch, which users already got a glimpse of in the iPhone 7, and the graphite layer to protect the 3D Touch behind the screen, we’re already talking about a 30%-50% price increase, the report claims. This will bring the iPhone 8 to over $1,000 for the first time in the history of the phone. Will this push fans away?

According to Forbes, no. “A $1,000 price point is unlikely to keep committed Apple fans away and it will also see US prices catch up with some of the price hikes Apple made in other countries with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last year,” the site wrote. On the flip side, mophie chargers and other charging cases do the same job wireless charging does, for more than half the price.

We’re excited to see the end result! HollywoodLifers, would you get the iPhone 8, even if it’s more than $1,000? Let us know!

