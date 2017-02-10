Chris Brown Misses Rihanna & Karrueche: Is His New ‘Do To Get Their Attention?

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Facebook

Is Chris Brown’s new long hairstyle a last-ditch effort to get his exes’ attention before Valentine’s Day rolls around? A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Breezy ‘misses’ Karrueche and Rihanna, and this is part of his plan to get them back! Check it out.

New year, new Chris Brown! C. Breezy debuted a fresh look at the beginning of Feb., but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it wasn’t New Years that motivated the change, but another holiday: Valentine’s Day! So why would he need a makeover for the day of love? To catch the eye of a former lover (or two)!

“Breezy’s always changing up his look and trying to do something new and fresh and that’s one one of the reasons for him to get extensions,” the insider explained. “Karrueche [Tran] had an impact too. Chris knows she secretly loves dudes with dreads and long hair in general and it’s his subtle way of trying to get her attention once again.” Aw!

Poor Chris is feeling a bit lonely these days, and the upcoming holiday is putting the pressure on him to find someone to love. “Valentine’s Day is coming up and he’s a little sad,” the source explained. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.”

So why did Chris opt for extensions instead of just growing his own hair longer? “He would love to grow his own hair out but hates that rugged in between look,” the source explained. Fair enough! The fake braids look great anyway!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it would be a good idea for Chris to get back with Rihanna or Karrueche? Let us know!

