Charles Oakley Banned For Life From MSG After Knicks Legend Fought With Security

Whoa. The feud between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden has been taken to the next level. With a war of words erupting after MSG security arrested Charles for fighting on Feb. 9, the former New York Knicks player has been banned from the Garden – for life!

Charles Oakley, 53, will never get to see his New York Knicks play in Madison Square Garden for as long as he lives, as the former Knicks player has been banned for life, according to the New York Post. Word of the band came from ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay, who broke the story before the Knicks’ owner, James Dolan, 61, was set to come on the show. “Even if he buys a ticket,” Michael said, Charles wouldn’t be allowed past the front gate.

This ban is the latest shot fired in the feud between Charles and the Knicks organization following the Feb. 9 incident that saw Oakley ejected and arrested. According to the Knicks, Charles wouldn’t stop hurling insults at James over the management of the team (the team is currently 22-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference and by no means a playoff contender.) Pushing and shoving followed, which forced security to arrest him. He was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing.

Since then, there have been allegations that Charles was drunk, while many of the NBA’s biggest stars – including LeBron James, 32, — came out in support for Charles. King James shared a photo of Oakley in his heyday on Instagram, and, according to Sports Illustrated, at the end of his Feb. 9 press conference (following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Oakland City Thunder) LeBron said, “Charles Oakley For President.”

Update: James Dolan says the ban is not forever.

James Dolan: "I'll talk about [the ban] in a little bit, but it's not necessarily a lifetime ban." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 10, 2017

So what’s Charles going to do? “I probably will go around to a sports bar and drink some,” he told ESPN’s Mike and Mike on Feb. 10. “They say I’m an alcoholic, so I might have to start drinking some wine — wine’s not alcohol.” Uh, well. There’s a bit of a flaw in that logic, Charles.

“I’m gonna cheer ’em on and hope they can get back on track and make a run and make the playoffs,” he added. “My story’s going to be the same, and I don’t care what they’re trying to say. If I can rob a bank in four minutes, I’m going to try to rob the bank instead of going to the Garden.” Uh, interesting statement about “robbing banks,” but it’s good to know that the lifetime ban hasn’t stopped Charles from being a fan.

What do you think about MSG banning Charles Oakley for life, HollywoodLifers?