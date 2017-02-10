Courtesy of Dr. Phil

She’s baaaaack! Danielle Bregoli, AKA the ‘cash me outside’ girl, returned to Dr. Phil’s set on Feb. 10 after spending months at a treatment center. Outraged by the troubled teen’s sudden rise to fame, fans are taking to Twitter to bash the daytime TV show — and it ain’t pretty.

A STAR IS BORN! Danielle Bregoli, 13, reached insane levels of fame for her bad girl personality and “cash me outside” viral video. The first time we saw her on Dr. Phil, she cussed out the crowd and threw water at the show’s producers — but has she really changed after four and a half months of intensive treatment? Danielle is BACK on the show today (Feb. 10) and of course did not go quietly. In the promo video, she insults Dr. Phil, claiming his show would “be nothing” without her. Some fans just can’t understand why such a troubled girl is making front page headlines!

the only thing this girl made was a damn fool of herself. Dr Phil is still irrelevant & in no way of a comparison to Oprah. Get💀 https://t.co/pWPbzs8n9V — Queen 🔥 (@popitfalexii_) February 10, 2017

I finally watched the dr. Phil episode of the "Cash me outside" girl………. why is she famous? 😴 — brat (@KaylaaM_) February 10, 2017

That Dr Phil episode was wack — Mags (@maggiemarsh123) February 10, 2017

No one understands how much I hate Dr. Phil i hate that man so much — Matt (@Matttcepeda) February 10, 2017

Everything you know about Dr Phil is wrong. — Wrong Bot (@yrwrong) February 10, 2017

Ok Dr. Phil using Danielle's comeback show to advertise his wife's skincare line. — Jasmine (@Jazzzybb) February 10, 2017

@DrPhil Yo that kid is not doing any better if you look at her instagram most of the time you understand why lol.. — TrapxBeats 55K YTB (@Trapxbeats) February 10, 2017

That trainwreck makes me happy about the fact that #DrPhil isn't broadcast here… — alt er love. (@timelesstennant) February 10, 2017

In case you missed the episode, let us just say that Danielle sounds and acts like the same girl we saw months ago. She’s sarcastic, unapologetic, and thinks she’s the bee’s knees. Out of fear that she’s probably punch us in the face, we don’t want to say anything too mean. That girl can FIGHT! Before returning to Dr. Phil, Danielle starred in ANOTHER viral video, in which she gets into a nasty brawl with two women on a Spirit Airlines flight. As a result, the teen as been banned from flying that airline ever again.

The host tried his best to put a positive spin on Danielle’s return, but many fans don’t think she can be helped. Shockingly, we did hear ONE “thank you” come out of her mouth as her mother, Barbara Ann, believes their relationship was saved thanks to Dr. Phil’s input and treatment. So maybe Danielle did leave this experience a little more humbled than before. Baby steps!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the latest Dr. Phil episode? Are you a fan of Danielle’s?

