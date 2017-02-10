Image Courtesy of Dr Phil

The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl is back! The outspoken 13-year-old returned to Dr. Phil Feb. 10 and things got heated when she told him that she boosted his career! Danielle [Bregoli] even claimed that the help she got from attending a treatment program only came from his money and not him! You’ll never believe what she said after that… Watch her FLIP out!

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, 13, aka the “Cash me outside” girl” made her 2017 TV debut when she returned to the Dr. Phil show on Feb. 10, after attending a residential treatment facility in Utah, that he paid for. Danielle worked toward learning accountability, responsibility, teamwork, and leadership skills during her stay at the facility. However, while someone thought she would return to the show a changed teenager, it’s evident that she may be back to her old ways.

When Dr. Phil asked, if it was a “good thing or a bad thing” that she’s gotten so much attention on the internet,” Danielle hit him with a low blow. “I guess what’s good for you is – I made you just like Oprah [Winfrey, 63] made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.” OUCH. Check out his response…

Note: If you noticed the bitter silence while Dr. Phil and Danielle chatted, it’s because he didn’t have an audience for this particular episode. If you can recall, Danielle called his entire audience “hoes” when she appeared on the show back in Dec. 2016. So, this time, Dr. Phil “thought it would be best” if they met alone. And, Danielle replied with, “There’s no show unless there’s hoes,” after she asked, of course, “Where’s the hoes?” upon her arrival. Yikes.

Dr. Phil seemed to shrug if off that Danielle insulted him for the greater good of helping her. However, her mother, Barbara Ann, wasn’t going to let her get off that easy. When Barbara tried to get Danielle to at least thank Dr. Phil for helping her, Danielle flipped. She said that it wasn’t the show host who helped her, it was his money, the facility and its staff that did. In the end, Danielle muttered a “thank you.”

Danielle seemed to have a better outlook on life when she admitted that she wanted to be a nurse and to help kids on the internet with cyber bullying. However, she faked good behavior to be released from the Utah facility, according to her. In a Twitter video of a clip from the Dr. Phil episode, Danielle can be seen admitting to a show producer that everything was an act. You have to see this…

“It was just a show, damn. That was just so I can get out of there,” Danielle said about her treatment stay. In her accent from “the streets” and all, she said, “Y’all can put me in the program for six years and I’ma come out the same person I came in.” After the producer told Danielle that she had more questions to ask, Danielle went nuts. She said a vulgar line about Dr. Phil, and then admitted that if she were to be on the show again, she’d be throwing her hands, unlike the water she tossed at the cameras back in 2016. Luckily, Danielle didn’t go that ape sh-t, but she did admit that there’s a stripper pole in her home…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle will change her ways? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.