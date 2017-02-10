Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Makes It Rain In Kodak Black’s New Music Video

Courtesy of WorldStarHipHop

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, aka, ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl just made her music video debut, and it’s a must-see! The 13-year-old teamed up with rapper, Kodak Black for an insane music video where she raps and dances on the hood of a Rolls Royce! And, Danielle rocks gold grillz in the video! You’re going to want to see this…

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, 13, and Kodak Black, 19, are the ultimate tag team in his new music video for his new hit, “Everything 1K”. The rapper dropped the epic video on Feb. 9, and it already has almost 3 million views! The “Cash Me Outside” girl is featured throughout the entire 2-minute vid, with not one peak of Kodak whatsoever.

“Everything 1K” starts out with Danielle on the hood of a stunning, white Rolls Royce in an all-grey outfit and messy bun. Her signature long, pink nails are front and center in the video, of course. The viral 13-year-old had numerous outfit changes throughout the video too! She rocked her own merch, which consisted of a black t-shirt with her famous tag lines, “Cash me ousside” and “How bow dah”. And, our favorite part about her multiple looks? — Danielle’s insane gold grillz! She rocked the mouth piece while she rapped the lyrics to Kodak’s hit. You can see a close-up of her grill, right here…

If you thought Danielle cashed in big on her music video debut, you may want to think again. She actually appeared in Kodak’s latest project for free, according to TMZ, Feb. 10, but there’s a good reason. Her manager told the site that Danielle shot the video to promote her new line of merchandise, and the director happened to blast Kodak’s “Everything 1K” to get her in the mood. So, that’s when her manager sent the footage over to the rapper’s team because he didn’t have a visual for the song at the time. Danielle’s manager claimed that KB’s team were fans of the video and made plans to drop it Feb. 9, and there you have it!

It looks likes Danielle is getting some nice publicity for her video appearance. Her line of “Cash Me Outside” merch will be sold through Zumiez stores. And, Kodak’s getting some sweet cred too, just in time for his 2017 Back and Better Tour, which kicks off today, Feb. 10, in LA. We’re assuming “Back and Better” may have something to do with his run-ins with the law. But, who knows.

In case you were a bit lost, Danielle became a viral sensation when she and her mother Barbara Ann were interviewed on The Dr. Phil Show for the segment,“I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” in December 2016. Danielle’s outrageous actions and outspoken nature became addicting to internet goers everywhere after she appeared on the show. Fans became obsessed with her famous tag lines, “Cash me outside” and “How bow dah”, along with her accent, which she claims she acquired, “from the streets.” Now, Danielle’s a viral sensation .

