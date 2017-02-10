Blac Chyna Cheating On Rob Kardashian? The Truth About Her Other Mystery Men

REX/Shutterstock

The gossip mill is in overdrive with reports that Blac Chyna is cheating on fiancé Rob Kardashian. So, what’s the happs? Is the model doing the dirty on her baby daddy, or not? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Chyna’s mystery men.

Black Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s relationship has been a tumultuous one pretty much from the get go. And, things aren’t helped by never-ending rumors that the 28-year-old is cheating on her 29-year-old baby daddy beau. But, is there any truth to the whispers? A source close to the couple dishes on the state of their troubled union, and claims not everything is always as it may appear.

“Chyna’s a free spirit and loves to have a good time with her friends, even her guy friends,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “To be honest, all she hangs around is dudes. They give her life. Compliment her on her body and tell her everything she wants to hear, unlike Rob at times. She’s not cheating on Rob sexually but she definitely has a few male friends who she kicks it with and confides in on the regular.”

So, that’s good news for Rob, right? Well, not so much — the way our source tells it, might be a good idea to not go buying any wedding gifts for the couple just yet — unless they come with a money back guarantee. “She can’t talk to Rob about anything,” the source continues. “He’s basically a big baby. He doesn’t have an emotional compass. She loves Rob and he’s cool to have fun with and go on trips with and all that but when it comes to be a real man, he lacks that.” Ouch!

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the troubled twosome are currently not even living together right now as their relationship continues to deteriorate. “They are together, but not living together,” a source told People magazine. Chyna moved out of the couple’s home, along with baby Dream, right before Christmas and the couple apparently haven’t been living together since. So sad.

