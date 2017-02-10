Katherine Jackson Accuses Nephew Of ‘Years’ Of Elder Abuse In Restraining Order: See Docs

REX/Shutterstock, AP Photo/John Smierciak

Poor 86-year-old Katherine Jackson has made some shocking claims of elder abuse against her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson. These allegations came to light in new court docs on Feb. 10, and her explanation of the ‘years’ of torment is heart wrenching. See the docs for yourself, here.

This is horrifying. Katherine Jackson is an 86-year-old mother of 9, and the things that she has allegedly been put through over the last several “years” is disgusting! The Jackson family matriarch filed court docs claiming that she was abused and isolated by her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson, and the revelations are appalling. Click through the gallery above to read the documents for yourself.

Katherine reveals that her abuse by Trent, who her lawyer calls “an abusive con man” has been “ongoing for years” with a “recent incident one month ago.” Though there is no explanation of that incident, there are claims that he accessed her bank accounts, used her credit cards, and that “years of mental/emotional abuse have left her in a constant state of fear and confusion. She’s been hospitalized for dehydration when in his care, and fears physical and mental harm upon her return home.” So awful!

“Trent made himself a care custodian of Mrs Jackson to control her every movie,” say the docs. “He’s threatened not to take her home, and derives her of contract with family causing her depression, angst and fear.” Katherine isn’t the only witness to this abuse, thankfully. “Mrs Jackson’s daughter Rebbie Jackson and other family members have witnessed ongoing abuse and are willing to testify at hearing. Other employees have witnessed [it too], but most staff too afraid of Trent to come forward.”

Thankfully, Katherine has effectively been granted a restraining order against Trent until their official hearing on March 1. Hopefully the truth will come out and this poor iconic woman will be protected!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Katherine’s stunning claims of abuse against her nephew Trent? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.