Alec Baldwin Mocks Ivanka Trump On ‘Tonight Show’ After Nordstrom Drops Clothing Line

Dream team! Alec Baldwin made his highly anticipated appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Feb. 9, delivering major laughs with his wild stories. However, he wasn’t afraid to slyly diss Ivanka Trump along the way. Get the scoop on his epic joke!

Alec Baldwin, 58, stopped by The Tonight Show to catch up with Jimmy Fallon, 42, on Feb. 9, and the two were an absolute riot! The Oscar-nominated actor returned to his usual stomping grounds at Rockefeller Plaza, spilling all the tea on his latest endeavours. When Jimmy complimented his getup, Alec shelled out a major diss with a witty retort. He joked, “I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump men’s collection in Nordstrom. There’s a big sale going on right now. 95% off of everything!” Alec’s quip came after the popular brand dropped her line due to “poor sales.”

Alec and Jimmy also talked about their hilarious duet with Barbra Streisand, while sharing a throwback clip of them all cracking up. On top of that, they discussed the actor’s upcoming memoir Nevertheless, which will be released April 14. He even explained the story behind the title and it had the audience in stitches! Looking ahead, Alec will be serving as the host for the 17th time on Feb. 11, while also delivering his uncanny impersonation of President Donald Trump, 70. He’s helped the hit comedy sketch series earn their highest ratings since the 20th season.

Jimmy is also no stranger to taking on the role, having learned a thing or two while interviewing the real deal in Sept. 2016. Last night, Seth Meyers also talked about Donald on the show, while Jimmy addressed the elephant in the room. “We had him on the show and I messed his hair up,” he joked about the experience. “Got a pretty big reaction.”

For tonight’s show, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and musical guest Future Islands also made an appearance alongside the SNL star, proving viewers were in for a good time! Jimmy and Alec couldn’t stop laughing, even teaming up to play a few games, including the fan-favorite Box of Lies. We want an encore after seeing his quick, but on point Donald impression!

HollywoodLifers, are you hyped to watch Alec take the 8H stage for SNL this weekend? Tell us!

