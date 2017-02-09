Zoe Kravitz Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples In Stunning White Dress At AmFAR Gala

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a white out! Zoe Kravitz stunned in a plunging white gown at the amFAR Gala and showed off a little more than cleavage! The singer flaunted her nipples in the sheer Versace gown. See her goddess-like look!

Zoe Kravitz, 28, looked gorgeous last night, Feb. 8, at the amFAR Gala in New York City to raise awareness for AIDS and HIV. The actress rocked a white Versace gown with a plunging neckline and back. The frock also featured a stunning silver cord that held the neckline together and draped down her back. To make the look even more chic, Zoe flashed her nipples beneath the sheer fabric. Hot!

Zoe had her blonde bleached locks pulled back in a low bun the nape of her neck. She accessorized lightly with a variety of rings and dainty earrings. She also rocked a pair of silver knotted heels to match with the detail of her gown. She seriously looked gorgeous!

Zoe’s best accessory, by far, was her handsome boyfriend, actor Karl Glusman. The two have been dating since October and couldn’t look more in love at the event!

Other stylish stars in attendance at the amFAR Gala included Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Victoria Justice.

Zoe has recently stepped out in a number of fashion-forward ensembles. At the premiere for her new HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, Zoe looked glam in a structured, off-the-shoulder black minidress. Lenny Kravitz’s daughter has many more public appearances ahead of her, as she continues to promote Big Little Lies and prepares to film the second installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Zoe will also appear in the female-centric film, Rock That Body, with Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, and Kate McKinnon, out in June 2017. We can’t wait for that one!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zoe flashing her nipples in this amFAR Gala look? Let us know!

