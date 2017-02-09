The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: The Adorable Reason He’s Really Starting To Fall For Her

Courtesy of Twitter

So sweet! The Weeknd is absolutely crazy about Selena Gomez and he feels like he hit the girlfriend jackpot. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what it is about the gorgeous singer that is making him fall so hard.

Its nothing but blue skies and sunshine for The Weeknd and Selena Gomez‘s adorable romance. The 24-year-old singer is already thinking about giving him a luxury car for his upcoming 27th birthday, but the only gift he wants is her heart. “He’s ecstatic that his boo wants to hook him up with a new set of wheels. That’s hot. Abel’s all for that, but wants Selena to know that she’s already given him the best present ever — herself. He’s loved how supportive and loving she is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s most than just being completely selfless that has The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — so wound up about the “Good For You” songstress. “He can’t believe he’s met someone in the industry who’s not self absorbed or jaded. He believes he hit the jackpot with Selena and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her,” our insider adds. It’s so great that Selena has found love again after her turbulent years with Justin Bieber, 22, because Abel treats her like the treasure that she is.

We absolutely can’t wait for Feb. 12 when the Grammys roll around, because Abel has requested Selena be his plus one and our fingers are crossed that they’ll use the event to make their red carpet debut. We already know how adorable they look together from cute PDA pics, but seeing them dressed to the nines and looking so glamorous as a couple is going totally blow our minds!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Selena and Abel to make their Grammys debut?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.