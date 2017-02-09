Christian Carino: 5 Things To Know About Lady Gaga’s New Man

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery hunk on the Super Bowl field on Feb. 9, and now we know who is it! The sexy older man is Gaga’s agent Christian Carino, and this isn’t the first high-profile woman he’s been linked to! Find out who else and four more facts, right here!

1. He’s a CAA agent with some MAJOR clients!

Christian Carino, 48, is an agent for the Creative Artists Agency, and he’s had some of the biggest names on his roster including Justin Bieber, Amber Heard, Christian Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Harry Styles and tons more!

2. He’s dated The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan.

Of course, since he spends so much time working with these high profile women, there are bound to be a few romantic connections. Before his new reported romance with Lady Gaga, Christian dated Lauren Cohan, AKA Maggie from TWD. The duo has tons of cute pics at sporting events, on set, and TV events!

3. He’s been spending a lot of time with Lady Gaga out of the office.

Lady Gaga and Christian were first spotted at Kings of Leon concert together, and then he was at the Super Bowl to support Gaga and even kissed her while taking a selfie on the field, and finally The duo showed up to the Tommy x Gigi show together in Venice on Feb. 8. These two seem inseparable!

4. He’s the first man Gaga has allegedly dated since her split from Taylor Kinney.

Lady Gaga has been unwavering in her support for her ex, even saying she’s “not going to f—ing throw a party!” if he got a new girlfriend. Yikes! However, she now seems ready to move on with Christian, and that’s a great sign!

5. They have a big age difference.

Christian is 48 years old and Lady Gaga is 30. That’s an 18 year difference! He’s no stranger to dating younger women, since Lauren Cohan is 35!

