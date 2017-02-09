Whitney Port Pregnant: ‘The Hills’ Star Expecting First Child With Tim Rosenman

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Former ‘Hills’ star Whitney Port is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman, the fashion designer revealed on Instagram on Feb. 9. She even shared a picture of her blossoming baby bump — see it here!

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” former Hills star Whitney Port, 31, shared on social media on Feb. 9. “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.”

She then added, “Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!”

Over on Whitney’s blog, she wrote the following (and posted baby bump photos):

“When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person. This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT! “I peed on a stick and now I’m going to be a Mom! Timmy and I were a bit shocked, but so excited to begin this journey. I’ll be posting some videos and pictures along the way, so you guys can be a part of everything. It’s been such an interesting and trying but amazing journey already. I can’t wait to share my experience AND learn so much from all of you! “I can’t wait to be a Mom, but the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!”

Whitney and Tim Rosenman tied the knot in November 2015. They met on the set of Hills spinoff, The City, as he was a producer on the series.

Interestingly, Whitney’s former Hills co-star, Lauren Conrad, is also pregnant and expecting her first child. Could we soon be witnessing the births of the future stars of a Hills reboot? We’re crossing our fingers!!

